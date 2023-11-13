Rents continue to rise in Co. Wexford

In Wexford, market rents were on average 12.1% higher in the third quarter of 2023 than a year previously.

According to the latest daft.ie report the average price of rent was €1358 per month in the county. This is vastly different to what’s been seen in Dublin as rents have barely gone up in the capital in recent months because more rental homes have come on the market.

There’s been a rise of just 0.4 per cent there and Author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons says rents are shooting up in areas like Wexford where the supply is still short.The average market rent nationwide in the third quarter just under €1,825 per month. This compares to a low of just €765 per month seen in late 2011.

For the third quarter in a row, there was a noticeable difference between trends in Dublin and elsewhere. On November 1st, there were almost 1,800 homes available to rent nationwide, compared to fewer than 1,100 on the same date a year ago. Of the increase of almost 700 homes, Dublin accounted for over 600 of those.

