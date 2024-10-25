Worrying statistics on men’s mental health

Latest research has shown a third of men are struggling with their mental health. The research was carried out by “Movember” who also say that many younger men are citing lonliness.

Councillor Leonard Kelly spoke to South East Radio news about the worrying trend & said , “The statistics surrounding men’s mental health are unfortunately declining over time. As men, it’s crucial that we take responsibility for our mental health and recognize when we’re not feeling like ourselves. If something seems off, the first step should always be to talk to your GP. Many people view their GP as someone to consult only for physical health issues, but they’re also there to discuss mental health.”

When Mr Kelly is not wearing his councillors hat he is an Associate Trainer with Mental Health First Aid Ireland, Mens Network Development and a trained counsellor, he said, “If you notice signs of mental health issues or potential mental illness, it’s important to speak openly and honestly with your GP about how you’re feeling. There are numerous support options available for men who sense that something isn’t quite right. Beyond speaking with your GP, consider reaching out to a counsellor or utilizing helplines such as Samaritans at 116 123, or the text service from Pieta House at 51444.

Specifically for men’s mental health, the Men’s Development Network in Waterford offers a wide range of services.

It’s vital to acknowledge that struggling is a part of life and that reaching out to someone you trust can make a difference. Whether it’s a close friend or a family member, being honest about your feelings is essential.

Remember, there is help, support, and hope available. While many may experience low points, with the right support and treatment, recovery is entirely possible. It’s important to embrace vulnerability, recognize that it’s okay to not be okay, and reach out for the help that’s out there.

