A New Ross Councillor has shared her deep concerns over “visible” drug use and drug dealing in Wexford

Fine Gaels Bridin Murphy said she personally witnessed a drug deal on Wexford’s Main Street

It comes as 59 recommendations were made by an Oireachtas Committee on Drug use where it’s calling for Drugs like cannabis to be legalised in specific circumstances

Members also want Government to introduce ‘cannabis clubs’.

Bridin Murphy is against this citing experiences she witnessed in America

