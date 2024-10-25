Spotlight on Sustainable Fashion at EPA & Wexford Festival Opera Green Night  

This year, as part of the Festival’s partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Wexford Festival Opera and the EPA encouraged opera goers to make sustainable fashion choices when choosing their evening outfits. This was to highlight the idea of a circular economy and to show that the way we shop and the choices we make daily can make a big difference to our environment.

Whether it’s borrowing a bow-tie from a family member, raiding your wardrobe for that beautiful dress you wore many years ago, or finding the perfect pair of opera gloves in your local charity or vintage shop – every small change helps.

Audience members at The Critic last night wore touches of green in celebration of this now long running tradition in the Festival calendar. Sharing stories of their outfit choices and special pieces they have had for many years, either bought or handed down over generations. Speaking of her beautiful silk coat, volunteer Claudine Murphy told us how she bought it from a local fashion designer many years ago in the Arts & Craft Fair in Whites Hotel held every year during the Festival. Jim Ferguson and his partner James Glazier are long term friends of Wexford Festival Opera, Jim wore a brilliant kilt made with tartan from the Ferguson clan design which he proudly wears to many opera events in Wexford.

Warren Phelan, EPA Programme Manager, said ‘By promoting sustainable fashion at Wexford Festival Opera, we hope to raise awareness of Ireland’s move towards a circular economy, and encourage everyone to play their part. The latest EPA survey showed that people in Ireland are happy to reuse and rewear clothes, with 78% of people saying they wear clothes until they wear out. Our consumption habits are changing too with 65% of those surveyed saying they chose to keep wearing clothes they already had instead of buying more and 18% bought second hand in the past 12 months. Buying less and reusing what we have, are changes we can take to support a circular economy and help protect our environment.’

The EPA’s headquarters is based in Johnstown Castle Estate, Wexford and the Agency has been part of the local community for the last 25 years. It has worked with and supported Wexford Festival Opera for many years through various EPA-led initiatives to raise awareness on a variety of environmental issues.

