Revenue seize herbal cannabis and alcohol worth over €539,000 in Rosslare and Dublin

Yesterday, as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog James, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized 24 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €480,000.

The illicit drugs were discovered in two parcels originating from Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Separately, on Wednesday , and also as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 4,860 litres of wine with an estimated value of over €59,200 at Rosslare Europort.

The illegal red wine, branded ‘Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700.

The driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

