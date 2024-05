There has been a major road traffic incident on the M11 southbound between Junction 15 Ashford and Junction 16 Wicklow South

The incident took place just after 2 o’clock.

Traffic is at a total standstill and blocked up to the Newtown Mount Kennedy bypass.

It comes as a lorry hit a roadside barrier, skidded and overturned blocking the entire road

No injuries are reported but emergency services are at the scene

Motorists are advised that Major delays and diversions are expected

