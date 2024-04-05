TFI Local Link Wexford launches new bus service from New Ross to Enniscorthy

TFI Local Link Wexford is launching a new bus service, which will improve connectivity between New Ross and Enniscorthy, from Monday 15th of April 2024.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 359 will operate five daily return services Monday to Saturday and three daily return services on Sunday and Public Holidays, creating a new connection from New Ross to Enniscorthy.

The new route will provide a peak-time service for commuters to New Ross, an early morning service to Enniscorthy facilitating onward travel to Carlow and Dublin as well as improved connectivity to regional bus and rail services. The route will offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas of New Ross, Rathgarogue, Ballywilliam, Rathnure, Killanne, Kiltealy, Ballindaggan and Enniscorthy.

Speaking ahead of the launch TFI Local Link Wexford General Manager MaryB O’ Leary said: “We are delighted to launch this new service, which will provide daily bus services for villages that up to now had limited public transport options.

“The service to Enniscorthy provides a connection to onward public transport to Carlow and Dublin, in addition to providing a regular service for a number of areas in Enniscorthy allowing passengers to travel across the town.

“It will also serve the many historic & tourist sites in Enniscorthy such as Enniscorthy Castle, the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and the beautiful river walk. In New Ross, people can explore the Dunbrody Famine Ship, enjoy a historic walking tour, stroll along the banks of the river or enjoy the new greenway.”

