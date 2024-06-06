Rosslare Harbour and Kilmore Quay RNLI come to the aid of lone sailor

Rosslare Harbour and Kilmore Quay RNLI in a joint operation came to the aid of a lone sailor early on Tuesday morning (4 June) after 8.5m yacht got into difficulty.

The volunteer crews were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboats by the Irish Coast Guard following a report from the sailor that their yacht had developed engine failure.

The all-weather lifeboat from Rosslare Harbour was launched under Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke and with six crew members onboard at 7.20am and the crew made their way to the scene one mile south east of Carnsore Point.

Arriving on scene, the crew assessed the situation and with the vessel found to be without power and drifting, it was decided to establish a tow in order to bring the sailor to safety.

The yacht was then towed towards the nearest safe port at Kilmore Quay where the Kilmore Quay lifeboat crew took charge and towed the yacht to safety at 9.55am.

The RNLI want to stress that as we approach the summer months, they encourage anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to always go prepared. Check weather and tides before venturing out, carry the right equipment for a safe journey including a means of communication. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard

Related