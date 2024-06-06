SETU celebrates Foundation Day 2024 in Wexford

South East Technological University (SETU) launched Foundation Day 2024, a new annual tradition commemorating the University’s establishment across the region. As part of the celebration, SETU co-hosted the conference entitled ‘Connecting for Sustainability’ at Wexford County Council offices on 28 May.

The conference was the final in a series to celebrate Foundation Day 2024 and was chaired by Dr Frances Hardiman, Head of Faculty of Engineering at SETU and Technological University representative on the Government Offshore Wind Taskforce. The theme of ‘Connecting for Sustainability’ links with SETU’s strategic plan 2023-2028, Connecting for Impact, that includes goals for sustainable regional development and how the university can impact increased sustainability in the south east. Attendees were welcomed to the conference by Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive at Wexford County Council said, “I am delighted that Wexford County Council is hosting the SETU inaugural Foundation Day. Local authorities play a pivotal role in their local communities in supporting climate sustainability across a number of areas from the environment, economic development, planning, and transport to community and civic initiatives. As a County we have witnessed at firsthand the devastating impact of more frequent severe storms and flooding on our local communities, as local authorities have had to increase resources to respond to emergency weather events placing us at the frontline of the climate crisis. Sustainability has always been a key focus of the role of the local authority in our strategic planning and our operations. It requires us to embed sustainability across all our areas of business and to develop a culture that enables behavioural change in support of our sustainable goals as a lead organisation.”

Speaking at the conference, Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, said, “For today’s Foundation Day 2024 conference, we chose ‘Connecting for Sustainability’, a key theme interwoven throughout our strategic plan objectives. The conference today will consider the theme of sustainability through the lens of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, looking at the opportunities and challenges the green transition presents for communities across the south east region. It will have a particular focus on the role of offshore renewable energy in meeting Ireland’s energy needs and emissions targets, as well as the potential for Ireland to become a net exporter of green energy.”

Prof Campbell continued, “I am delighted to have recently appointed SETU’s first Associate Vice President for Sustainability, Dr David Ryan, who will ensure that a sustainability lens is placed on work we do across all our activities. I’d like to say a sincere thanks to Oonagh Buckley and all our panellists. It is a great opportunity to have a panel of sustainability leaders gathered here to engage in thoughtful discussion on what the future holds for the south east and the role that SETU can play in realising the region’s potential as it relates to sustainable development.”

Dr David Ryan, Associate Vice President for Sustainability at SETU said, “Today’s event has provided a fascinating platform to discuss SETU’s ambitious plans to further integrate sustainability in our teaching, learning, research, and innovation. SETU plans to achieve net zero emissions, enhance biodiversity and to partner in driving sustainable economic, social, and environmental development across the south east so that our region can take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the green transition.”

At the conference, keynote speaker, Oonagh Buckley, Secretary General of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), outlined at a high level, Ireland’s Climate Action Plan 2024 and illustrated for attendees what the anticipated role of the offshore renewable energy sector is in reducing emissions.

Delivering the keynote address, Oonagh said, “As part of the Government’s new plan-led approach to offshore wind development, this month, my Department launched the State’s first draft spatial plan for renewable energy generation – which took the form of the draft South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan, or DMAP. This plan identifies four maritime areas off the south coast in which development of offshore renewable energy is proposed to take place over the next decade. This publication is a landmark development in forward spatial planning and a game-changer for how we manage and plan our extensive maritime area. The four maritime areas, which include proposed developments off the Wexford and Waterford coast, have been identified following a comprehensive environmental assessment process and an almost year-long engagement process with coastal communities and stakeholders.”

She continued, “We are currently holding a six-week statutory public consultation period on this draft spatial pan in counties Wexford, Waterford, and Cork. Last week, we held a public information and a panel discussion on the plan within this building. We look forward to hearing the views and feedback from local communities during the remainder of this consultation period.” Event chair, Dr Frances Hardiman commented, “This was a timely event with the publication of the South Coast DMAP and a critical time for SETU and all regional stakeholders across the south east to discuss the potential for economic growth that offshore renewable energy can bring to the region.”

This was followed by a panel discussion on ‘The South East Green Transition: Optimising opportunities for our region’. The panel included, Dr David Ryan, Associate Vice President for Sustainability at SETU; Dr David Dempsey, former General Manager at Salesforce and Chair of the South East Offshore Wind Partnership; Laura Brien, CEO of Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA); Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement at Eirgrid; Mandi Stewart, CEO of High Performance Building Alliance; MD Shamsuzzaman, SETU PhD student in engineering; and Grace Maher, SETU PhD student in agriculture.

The conference also featured a think-tank session in which staff and students engaged on the theme of ‘Empowering People to Thrive Amidst Change – Communication and Decision-making at SETU’. These sessions provided feedback and discussion on SETU’s progress, achievements, and future priorities.

