Rotary Tree of Rememberance Wexford

Does someone’s memory light up your Christmas?

Share that memory with Wexford by writing your loved ones name on a ribbon that will flutter from the Tree of Remembrance on North Main Street in Wexford Town.

The Rotary Tree of Remembrance – sponsored by our Gold Pettitt’s and Cleary Doyle – will be outside AIB from 11am to 5pm every day until Christmas Eve. Your ribbon and donation at the tree on North Main Street will support local charities; the Hope Centre, Its good to talk and the Rotary Foundation.

For more information or to donate online visit www.rotarywexford.com

The Rotary Tree of Remembrance. Remembering loved ones and supporting local charities.

Related