Port of Holyhead still causing major disruption

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Hauliers Association, has voiced strong criticism of the Department of Transport’s slow response to the ongoing logistics challenges faced by the industry. In a recent statement, Drennan emphasized that while the government has offered a slight derogation to address some of the issues, it remains insufficient to effectively resolve the transportation problems, particularly for goods traveling to and from the UK.

It comes as Holyhead Port remains closed due to suffering extensive damage during Storm Darragh.

According to Eugene Drennan, the derogation, which offers temporary relief on certain transport regulations, is only a small step in the right direction. “The derogation helps to some extent, but it’s not enough to address the full scope of the current issues. We need more action to keep goods moving efficiently,” Drennan said.

One of Drennan’s key concerns is the shortage of English drivers, which continues to cause significant delays at UK ports. He stresses the importance of finding solutions to attract more drivers from the UK to ensure the flow of freight, and calls for greater cooperation between the Irish and British governments to mitigate the effects of the driver shortage.

Drennan also highlighted the urgent need to use alternative ports to alleviate pressure on busy routes, particularly between Ireland and the UK. “We need to consider other ports and routes to ease congestion, as the primary routes are becoming overwhelmed,” he said. This approach, according to Drennan, could help ensure that goods continue to be delivered in a timely manner while reducing the strain on key ports.

Also speaking this morning about the situation was Glenn Carr, Director of Commercial Business Units at Rosslare Europort. He said that its slated that the port is due to reopen this Friday but that expectations remain low about this.

In response to the ongoing delays, a relaxation of driving hours has been introduced to help drivers meet tight deadlines and avoid additional delays at UK ports, where wait times continue to grow. This temporary measure is aimed at allowing drivers to work longer hours to keep goods moving despite the disruptions.

Mr. Carr also addressed concerns raised by residents about traffic buildup in areas surrounding the ports. He acknowledged that the increased volume of freight moving through the ports has led to congestion, but assured the public that efforts are underway to improve traffic management. He expects significant improvements in the new year, which will help ease pressure on local roads.

