Wexford Fianna Fáil TD James Browne could be in line for a promotion as attention in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil turns to who will be appointed to the Cabinet next week.

The membership of both parties are expected to approve the Programme for Government over the coming days. Prospective Ministers will have to wait until next Wednesday to discover their fate. Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary, and Mary Butler could also be up for promotion.

Micheál Martin has seven senior Ministries to hand out with Darragh O’Brien, Norma Foley and Jack Chambers being seen as nailed on. Outgoing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, could be at risk with his brief transferring to Fine Gael.

While James Lawless could also be in line for Cabinet as a potential Transport Minister. Simon Harris meanwhile is likely to retain Paschal Donohoe, Helen McEntee, Peter Burke and Patrick O’Donovan. Though McEntee is unlikely to get the Justice Brief as it swaps to Fianna Fáil:

Contenders for promotion there include Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Alan Dillon.

Related