Supporting Tenants in Wexford

The “Own Your Rights” campaign, led by the organization Threshold has launched today, it aims to educate renters about their rights and responsibilities in the current challenging rental market.

Threshold say many tenants are unaware of their entitlements under tenancy laws, particularly in light of ongoing rent increases and housing crises.

In Wexford, the organization actively assists tenants in navigating these challenges and advise anyone struggling to reach out to them

Ciara Kealy from Threshold said the organization’s vital role is assisting tenants facing challenges in the rental market. The most common inquiries they receive revolve around notices of termination.

Threshold reviews these notices to ensure compliance with the law, helping tenants understand their rights and decide whether to raise issues with their landlord or dispute them through the Residential Tenancies Board.

This year, Threshold aimed to prevent 35 households in Wexford from becoming homeless by identifying non-compliant termination notices, which can allow tenants to remain in their homes.

Ciara encourages anyone receiving a notice of termination to reach out for guidance, as Threshold offers support through various channels, including a dedicated helpline and email queries.

Additionally, Threshold assists tenants with issues related to rent arrears and provides information on available supports like the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

For those living in substandard conditions, Ciara highlights that tenants have rights under minimum standards regulations and should first address concerns with their landlord.

If issues persist, they can seek assistance from local councils or escalate matters to the Residential Tenancies Board.For anyone experiencing difficulties with their tenancy, Threshold offers a range of resources, including a confidential Freephone support line at 1-800-454-454 and an online platform for queries.

With outreach clinics planned across various counties, Threshold remains committed to ensuring that renters receive the support they need during these challenging times.

