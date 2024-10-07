Rising prices in Wexford

The latest MyHome.ie report has highlighted a significant rise in property prices in Wexford, with an increase of €14,000 in the last quarter and €24,000 compared to the previous year.

This surge brings the median asking price for homes in the county to €289,000.

The strong demand for housing is attributed to factors such as wage growth and a growing population, which are putting pressure on the already constrained housing supply.

While there has been a slight increase in available properties—up 3% to 682 homes—the overall market remains competitive, with many homes selling for above the asking price.

Joanne Geary Managing Director of MyHome.ie forecasts that property prices in Wexford will continue to rise, with a national expectation of a 4% to 5% increase next year.

There is a growing call for increased housing supply to meet demand and stabilize the market moving forward.

