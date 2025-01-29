WexBug Chair Cormac MacGearailt Responds to Cllr. Lisa McDonald’s Call to Remove Active Travel Component from M11 Project

The Chair of Wexford Bicycle Users Group (WexBug), has expressed concerned in response to a recent statement by Cllr. Lisa McDonald, who called for the removal of the active travel component from the M11 Motorway project. Cormac MacGearailt disagrees with the proposal and argues that the active travel elements, including cycling and walking infrastructure, are essential for both environmental and safety reasons.

Speaking today on Morning Mix Mr. MacGearailt said that the inclusion of an active travel component in the M11 project is not only a requirement for climate action but also crucial for the safety and well-being of Wexford residents. He noted that the infrastructure would provide a safe and sustainable option for cyclists and pedestrians, which aligns with the government’s climate action goals. “It’s required for climate change reasons, for environmental reasons, and for safety reasons,” he said. He believes that the inclusion of segregated cycleways is an integral part of modern transport projects, helping to reduce emissions and improve public health.

He has also highlighted the importance of connecting existing and planned cycle routes to the M11 active travel network. He pointed to Wexford’s ongoing efforts to develop segregated cycle lanes, such as those on the Newtown Road, as examples of positive progress. However, The Chair of the group stressed that these efforts need to be linked together for maximum effectiveness. He explained that without proper connections, people will not use the infrastructure, making it essentially useless. “It’s just not modern to completely cut people off nowadays with a motorway,” he said.

Cormac MacGearailt also referenced a submission made by WexBug in 2020, which called for the preservation and enhancement of existing cycle routes along the M11 corridor. The submission proposed the provision of a segregated cycleway along the motorway and emphasized the importance of linking it to the wider cycling network in Wexford. Mr. MacGearailt argued that such infrastructure would not only serve the practical needs of cyclists but also contribute to the overall climate goals set by the Irish government.

MacGearailt’s concerns also extend to the broader issue of climate change and legal requirements for large infrastructure projects. He reminded listeners that Ireland has declared a climate emergency, and projects like the M11 motorway must be “climate-proofed.” He expressed confusion over Cllr. McDonald’s stance, pointing out that removing the active travel component seems to contradict the need for climate action. “It just doesn’t work,” he stated. “We really need this as part of the project for the safety of people in Wexford.”

Mr. MacGearailt is urging the county’s leaders to prioritize safety, health, and climate goals by ensuring that the active travel components of the M11 motorway project remain intact. “It’s just not on to say we’re going to focus solely on roads and forget about everything else,” he said. Wexford needs to embrace modern, sustainable transport solutions for the benefit of all its residents.