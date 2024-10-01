Taoiseach says the Budget will have positive impact for people in Wexford

The Taoiseach has said that the cost of living crisis is real for People in Wexford.

Despite announcements in the budget expected to action most areas Simon Harris believes more can be done

Speaking to South East Radio News he said he believes the measures to be announced later today will have a positive impact on people in Wexford

He said, “The cost of living crisis is still real for people in Wexford. It’s a way for Wexford families, farmers, businesses. I know it. I know it from my many visits there on a regular basis.

We’ve got to take action today to help. So yesterday’s budget will, of course, plan for next year, a course that will provide more money for education, for our hospitals, for our gardai.

It will provide tax reductions. But that in and of itself won’t be enough. We have to do things between now and Christmas. So we will announce today a cost-to-living package that I think will make a real difference for Wexford families when it comes to making ends meet this winter, when it comes to just giving people a little bit of breathing space. As we head into the winter, helping with the cost-to-raising of child, helping with the energy bill, helping with pensioners, people with a disability and carers. I’m looking forward to the details of that being announced today. And I do think it’ll make a really positive impact for people in Wexford.”

