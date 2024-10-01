Sod turned on new Activity Garden in Enniscorthy HSE complex

The sod was turned for the new Activity Garden at St. John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Once completed, the garden will feature hedgerows, planting, and an amphitheater, serving as a multifunctional space for gatherings and health activities for users, residents, and staff.

The project is supported by Wexford County Council’s Culture and Creativity team, the Age Friendly programme, and various partners, including Creative Ireland and the Irish Architectural Foundation.

Funding also comes from the government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.Key HSE representatives attended the ceremony, highlighting their support for the project since its inception in 2020.

The Activity Garden aims to provide a space for patients, visitors, and staff to enjoy outdoor events and activities.Monageer Contract Ltd will handle the construction, which includes seating and landscaping elements. The Enniscorthy campus houses several healthcare facilities, including mental health services and disability care centers.

