The Bailey Bar in Enniscorthy wins Best Food Pub

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

photo by Jonathan Looby

The Bailey Bar and Eatery in Enniscorthy have announced that they have  been awarded the prestigious title of Best Food Pub for the South East Region at the 2024 Vintners Federation Irish Pub Awards. This award recognises outstanding food, service and commitment to consistently delivering highquality, locally sourced dishes.

The entire team at The Bailey Bar are proud to be recognised for their hard work and passion for providing an exceptional dining experience

The Bailey Bar and Eatery will now compete against seven other regional winners for the coveted National Best Food Award at a blacktie gala ceremony in the Mansion House on the
13th November



