The Last Straw for Wexford Farmers

Local farmers are up in arms over the Minister for Agriculture’s decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure

According to the Irish Farmers Association the decision was made without any consultation and no consideration to the challenges being faced by the tillage sector.

There are concerns about fodder availability for the upcoming winter & the Straw incorporation measure has been positive for tillage farmers

Speaking on Morning Mix local farmer John Boiler Murphy said it’s completely unacceptable what the Minister has done

