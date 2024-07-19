Labour selects George Lawlor as their candidate for upcoming election

Councillor George Lawlor has been selected by the Labour Party to represent them in the Wexford constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Party members selected Councillor Lawlor last night in a convention held in Wexford Town

Labour have now chosen a number of General Election candidates in constituencies across the country.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Mr Lawlor conveyed his priorities for Wexford which include the SETU campus, off shore renewables and housing

https://pod.space/morningmix/mayor-of-wexford-george-lawlor-on-being-selected-as-a-labour-candidate-for-the-upcoming-election

