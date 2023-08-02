The number of Electric and hybrid car sales doubles in Co. Wexford

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official 232 new vehicle registrations statistics for July. The number of Electric and hybrid car sales has doubled in Co. Wexford.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says last year 286 were sold and this has jumped to 432 which is an increase of 51%, compared to the same period in the county last year. In Co. Wexford 2494 cars were sold this year so far compared to 2468 in the same period last year.

Nationally fully electric cars have seen the fastest growth, with 4,161 vehicles sold last month. Despite the increase, petrol is still the most popular car-type.New car registrations for the month of July were up 24% (27,148) when compared to July 2022 (21,904). Registrations year to date are up 20.1% (104,641) on the same period last year (87,115).

Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 42.5% (5,664) compared to July last year (3,974) and year to date are up 35.3% (22,997). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are also showing an increase of 27.6% (374) in comparison to July 2022 (293). Year to date HGVs are up 33.4% (1,927).Imported Used Cars seen a 4.83% (4,409) increase in July 2023, when compared to July 2022 (4,206). Year to date imports are up 3.96% (29,435) on 2022 (28,315).

For the month of July 4,161 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 2,729 in July 2022 (+52.47%). So far this year 18,458 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 11,175 (+65.17%) on the same period 2022. In July, the car market share grew, with petrol retaining the largest share at 32.29%, Diesel accounting for 22.06%, Hybrid 18.04%, Electric 17.64%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.67%. A surge in battery electric vehicles, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids now see their combined market share (year to date) at 43.35%.