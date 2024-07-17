The plight of international protection applicants to be highlighted at upcoming Fleadh Cheoil

The residents of Direct Provision Centres in south county Wexford will highlight their experiences of seeking international protection at the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The Creative Ireland programme at Wexford County Council has invested in a creative partnership between the residents and the National Opera House’s Education and Outreach programme.

“Who Am I Now” will see rehearsals and workshops focusing on dance, drama and music, which will result in a performance that interprets the residents’ arrival in Ireland, their international protection experiences, and their hopes for community and togetherness in the future.

The performance, which takes place on Wednesday August 7th, will be accompanied by a musical score composed and performed by traditional Irish music band Tulua.

