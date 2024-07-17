Heavy traffic reported outside of Wexford town, as resurfacing works commence

Heavy traffic is being reported outside of Wexford town this (Wednesday) evening.

The worst of the traffic is believed to be between the N25 Maldron roundabout and the Applegreen service station on Newtown Road.

Resurfacing works have just commenced on the busy stretch, and will be in place until 6am on Thursday morning.

The works will also take place between 6pm on Thursday evening, and 6am on Friday morning.

Temporary traffic management is in place, with one lane closed and inbound traffic diverted.

