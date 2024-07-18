Fine Gael selects Cllrs Bridín Murphy and Cathal Byrne to contest Wexford constituency in General Election

Councillors Bridín Murphy and Cathal Byrne have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Wexford constituency in the General Election.

Party members selected Cllrs Murphy and Byrne last night in a convention held in The White Hotel, Wexford Town which was chaired by Deputy John Paul Phelan.

Fine Gael have now chosen 12 General Election candidates in eight constituencies.

Cllr Bridín Murphy said, “My vision includes specific plans to achieve the right balance between family life and work, between the needs of the young and the old.

“I have a proven track record of working with communities to make our villages and towns a great place to live and a place where small businesses and multinational companies thrive side by side.

“But what truly drives me is my passion for supporting our farmers, who are the backbone of our country. I want them to feel valued and supported in their crucial role”.

“I am also passionate about enhancing our educational systems, promoting quality education, and investing in schools and universities, particularly SETU, which will be a game changer for education in the South East”.

Cllr Cathal Byrne said, “I am honoured to have been nominated by the members of Fine Gael in the Wexford Constituency to contest the next General Election.

“As a local Councillor in Enniscorthy, I have brought a hardworking and common-sense approach to local politics as part of a new generation of public representatives.

“I believe that politics needs more young people to get involved and play a part. I think it is worrying that so many young people see politics as pointless and I want to help change this perspective by bringing a new energy.

“I intend to work tirelessly to ensure that Wexford reaches its untapped potential. I will be a voice for more investment for the entire Wexford Constituency in areas like housing, childcare, roads and infrastructure.

“My priorities include protecting the future of Wexford General Hospital and delivering the 97 bed extension, delivering the new Oylegate to Rosslare Bypass, the Enniscorthy Flood Defence Project and the planned South East Technological University and upgrading to Rosslare Europort so it can become the centre of offshore wind technology. I want to see the delivery of the IDA Advance Factories in Enniscorthy and New Ross to drive job creation.

“I will work hard to support our tourism industry, our farmers, fishermen and small businesses to increase the numbers of job opportunities for young people across the Wexford Constituency. As a father of two young children access to affordable and accessible childcare is a priority for me.

“There is a very strong tradition of a Fine Gael seat in the Wexford constituency and I am committed to working with Cllr Bridin Murphy to ensure that we retain our seat in the Wexford constituency.”

Related