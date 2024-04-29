Three Co. Wexford regeneration projects receive share in almost €1m in funding

It has been announced today that three County Wexford regeneration projects are to receive a share in almost €1m in funding.

Rathgarogue – €500,000 – A destination park in Rathgarogue Village, enabling organic food production in allotments/greenhouses to be sold on artisan markets on site. Other features will include a sensory garden, woodland, village green, marquee and playground.

Cushinstown – €250,000 – Refurbishment of derelict farm buildings and waled garden into a multi-purpose community facility focusing on crafts, music, horticulture, events and local markets

Carrig on Bannow – €247,590 – Creation of a recreation amenity including playground, sensory garden, pocket woodland and picnic area in the heart of the coastal village adjoining the Community Centre.

Welcoming the announcements Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe said – “I am so thrilled to see this funding coming for these communities. These projects will light up their area, providing not just amenities and activities for the area but also providing huge potential for employment.”

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD also welcomed the funding saying “These forward-looking projects will result in significant local benefits for these three communities. I want to commend these three community groups for pitching these transformative plans and for Wexford County Council in backing such initiatives. These three projects prove the Government’s commitment to back local communities in developing community facilities for the benefit of all, which will last well into the future.

