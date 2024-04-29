Gardaí rule out foul play following the death of a man in Wexford town this morning

Gardaí have confirmed that they have ruled out foul play following the death of a man in Wexford town this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene after a man in his 60’s was discovered unconscious around 2am. He was rushed to Wexford General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s remains have been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a full post mortem examination to be carried out.

Wexford Gardaí cordoned off George’s Street for a time and a full technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí say that a full investigation into the matter is ongoing but it is thought to be a tragic accident.

Related