Tidy Towns Celebrations Across Wexford

There were celebrations in many towns and villages in Wexford over the weekend as this years tidy towns were announced.

There was jubilation in Enniscorthy which was awarded a gold medal for the first time, while Wexford and Blackwater also received Gold.

Wexford’s Mayor George Lawlor paid tribute to the many volunteers across the County who were rewarded and got due recognition for their dedication and love of their communities including Carrig On Bannow which received 300 points after just four years of entering.

Tidy Town Volunteers work right across the Country including Castlebridge, Ballycullane, Adamstown, New Ross and Ballygarrett.

Related