Fianna Fáil Adds Acclaimed Referee Michelle O’Neill to Wexford Ticket for General Election

Fianna Fáil has announced Michelle O’Neill, a prominent sports figure and Ireland’s most decorated female referee, as a candidate for Wexford in the upcoming General Election.

O’Neill, a native of Enniscorthy who grew up in Bree and who currently resides in Wexford Town, made history as the only Irish referee to officiate in a World Cup final.

Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed enthusiasm over O’Neill’s candidacy, highlighting her strong community ties and dedication to sports. “Michelle’s impressive career in women’s football, combined with her commitment to progress, will make her a powerful advocate for the people of Wexford,” Martin said, noting her potential to work alongside current Wexford Fianna Fáil TD, Minister James Browne.

O’Neill shared her excitement to join Fianna Fáil’s ticket, emphasising the party’s record investment in sports, especially in promoting women in sport. “As a proud Wexford woman, I am ready to bring my dedication and work ethic to the political stage,” she stated, pledging to serve as a “strong local voice” for her community.

Related