Tomorrow (Monday) sees first running of extra train service for Wexford

Tomorrow (Monday) will see the introduction of a new rail timetable, and an extra service for Wexford passengers.

Following public consultation earlier this year, a new 9:25pm service from Wexford town to Gorey will kick in from tomorrow, delivering a later evening connection from Wexford to Dublin Connolly.

There’s also EXTRA services from tomorrow for customers in Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, as well as Galway, Cobh and Midleton.

In Dublin, DART and Commuter times will change, with the opening of the new Kishoge Station on the Heuston line.

Details of the new timetable can be found on the Irish Rail website, which can be accessed by clicking HERE.

