Additional traffic wardens hired in county Wexford to curb illegal parking

Wexford County Council is intensifying efforts to curb illegal parking in the county’s towns.

Last year, the number of parking fines issued in the county increased by more than two and a half thousand compared to the previous year, seeing a rise from 9,700 to over 12,200.

Wexford County Council has confirmed that it has hired additional traffic wardens to strengthen its parking enforcement team.

Fines range from €40 for parking without displaying a payment notice to €150 for parking in a disability bay.

