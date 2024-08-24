CAB target investigations in County Wexford

The Criminal Assets Bureau has thirty five targets under investigation in County Wexford

That’s according to figures from CAB and published in Saturdays Irish Independent

Nationwide the bureau has one 1,450 targets being investigated, the majority in Dublin

The figures for the Wexford Garda Division at thirty five are roughly the same as the Carlow Kilkenny division but more than Waterford and Wicklow

CAB was set up twenty eight years ago and in that time time has returned 217 million euro to the state

This money has been got through revenue collections, proceeds of crime legislation and social welfare returns

