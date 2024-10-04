Two motorists brought to Wexford General Hospital following two separate road traffic accidents in Enniscorthy

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to motorists to drive with caution, following a number of road traffic incidents in the town earlier today (Friday).

Two motorists, one from each of the separate accidents, were brought to Wexford General Hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening-injuries.

Heavy traffic had been reported in the affected areas, following the cleanup operation.

The accidents occurred in Scarawalsh, and separately, near the Enniscorthy Gaelscoil.

Wexford Ambulance Officer Ger Carthy gave South East Radio News an update on the situation:

“The National Ambulance Service is currently on the scene at two road traffic collisions in Enniscorthy: one at Kavanagh’s of Scarawalsh and one at the Gaelscoil. We are currently dealing with those scenes, and the patients from each have been transferred to Wexford General Hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Sergeant Niall Maher is appealing to motorists to take care, given the weather situation:

“We’ve attended a number of road traffic collisions in the last couple of hours, and we want to remind motorists that the roads are exceptionally greasy. Please take extra care, drive safely, and be cautious on the roads.”

