Wexford Peter Mark Salon to partner with Epilepsy Ireland for Annual Fundraising Drive

Epilepsy Ireland has been announced as the 2024 beneficiary of the annual Petermarkathon, organized by the renowned Irish salon, Peter Mark.

With 69 salons across Ireland, Peter Mark encourages all locations to engage in fundraising activities for a chosen charity.

This year, activities will take place in local salons in Wexford from October 21st to 28th.

Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark, expressed pride in the Petermarkathon’s history, stating that over €800,000 has been raised for various charities since its inception in 2011.

He emphasized the importance of supporting Epilepsy Ireland, highlighting the work of local Community Resource Officers who assist over 45,000 people living with epilepsy in Ireland.

Peter Murphy, CEO of Epilepsy Ireland, thanked Peter Mark for their support, noting that this partnership is a fantastic opportunity to raise essential funds and awareness about epilepsy within local communities, including Wexford.

With nearly 1,600 individuals living with epilepsy in Wexford, residents can support their local Peter Mark salon on North Main Street during the fundraising week. For more information about this year’s Petermarkathon and Epilepsy Ireland’s initiatives, visit www.epilepsy.ie.

