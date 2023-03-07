A momentous day for the communities of Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon as Uisce Éireann officially opens new state of the art wastewater treatment plant in Wexford.

This afternoon saw the new wastewater treatment plant in Arthurstown officially opened by Minister Darragh O’ Brien, TD and officials from Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council.

The €15.6 million investment by Uisce Éireann involved the construction of a new, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in Arthurstown, three new pumping stations and new sewer pipelines which will also serve the nearby villages of Ballyhack and Duncannon.

The new treatment plant and associated infrastructure will bring significant benefits to the local community in terms of protecting the environment and improving the water quality to the Barrow, Nore, and Suir Estuary. It will also act as an enabler for housing and will support economic growth and development in these areas.

A ceremony to mark the official opening of the new wastewater treatment plant in Arthurstown and completion of the sewerage scheme was led by the Minister of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and supported by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor George Lawlor and Chairman of New Ross Municipal District Michael Sheehan. Also in attendance was Minister of State for Law Reform, James Brown TD, Senator Malcolm Byrne and local TDs, Deputies Verona Murphy and Paul Kehoe as well as representatives from Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council. Also in attendance were councillors from New Ross municipal district, members of the local business community and pupils from St. Catherine’s National School, Ballyhack.

Minister O’Brien commended Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council on the completion of this significant project for the area, stating: “The delivery of this vital project for the communities of Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon is pivotal to stopping the discharge of raw sewage into the estuary and protecting our natural environment.”

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor added: “I am delighted to be here today to witness the opening of the treatment plant and sewage scheme for the three local communities. The new infrastructure will lead to enhanced tourism opportunities for this beautiful part of the sunny South East.”

“Eliminating the discharge into these important rivers and estuaries has long been a goal of Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council, and we can now look forward to the benefits of cleaner waterbodies.”

Paul Fallon, Uisce Éireann, added: “The size and scale of the challenge to end raw sewage discharges is well documented. At the end of 2022, Uisce Éireann had built new wastewater infrastructure for 21 towns and villages across the county where treatment had never existed before.

“Nationally, over 65% of raw sewage discharge by volume has been eliminated through targeted investment in new sewerage infrastructure and we are on target to eliminate nearly all of the remainder by 2025. The new infrastructure has stopped the discharge of about 20 million litres of raw sewerage every day, which equates to the sewage generated by over 100,000 people”.

“Acknowledging the patience and cooperation of the local community, Paul added: “We would like to thank the local communities for their support throughout the works.”

Uisce Éireann is also progressing works to end the discharge of raw sewage in Kilmore Quay with construction of a new sewerage scheme and wastewater treatment infrastructure well underway for the village.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.