The community in Wexford came together for an afternoon of local knowledge and beach cleaning at The White Hole Beach

A Clean Coasts Roadshow at The White Hole Beach with Dominic Berridge and Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group.

On Sunday the 21st of April, Clean Coasts hosted a community event at The White Hole Beach, Wexford as part of the annual Clean Coasts Roadshow series, warmly welcomed by the Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group and local residents. We started the afternoon with an informative talk from retired Conservation Ranger of the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve, Dominic Berridge. Dominic spoke about the history and formation of the lagoons at Tacumshin Lake which are situated behind the dunes of the White Hole Beach. We learnt about the formation of the lagoons and the various birds and wildlife that reside in this peaceful coastal landscape. Following this we headed to dunes and beach front to start the clean-up. This area is part of a wider coastal lagoon which is both a Special Area of Conservation and Special Protected Area. This area has designated protected status due to its large volume of biological diversity, including 14 named species of waterbirds and ducks and habitats such as; sand dunes and wetlands. Therefore, cleaning of the area is imperative to protect these species and habitats. A massive well done to all involved in the event, a huge effort was made which resulted in 24 bags of rubbish, 4 lobster pots and a tyre being removed from the beach. We finished the afternoon basking in the sun with a bun and cup of tea.

The Clean Coasts Roadshow is a series of informative talks and workshops tailored for coastal communities across Ireland, taking place between January and May each year. This initiative brings together individuals interested in protecting their local beaches, seas, and marine environments.

The Roadshow events cover a range of topics, including biodiversity, dune systems, marine litter, wildlife, sustainable developments, and the work of local groups and organizations. These events also serve as a platform for community groups to discuss practical matters, such as building volunteer capacity, attracting new members, and sharing responsibilities. Additionally, Clean Coasts Development officers explain various funding opportunities at a national and regional level, including the Clean Coasts grant scheme for 2024.

In 2023, Clean Coasts celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of collaboration with communities to protect Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean, and marine life. The Clean Coasts Roadshow in 2024 is a special opportunity to connect with and appreciate the communities and volunteers who have contributed to Clean Coasts’ growth and success.

Related