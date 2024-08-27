Urgent reform of dog control regulations called for

A Cork based GP is campaigning for urgent reform of dog control regulations.

Dr Joe Moran believes Ireland will continue to see further mauling incidents until a stronger emphasis is placed on the importance of owners training their animals.

The retired GP says the Government are deluded if it thinks the ban on XL bullies will resolve the problem.

Speaking to Jim Kealy on Morning Mix Dr Joe Moran believes that it is not about the breed of dog but rather the ownership and training of the dog

You can listen back to the full interview here:

