Visit your local Wexford Parmacy this Bank Holiday Weekend for minor illnesses

As we head into the Bank Holiday Weekend, remember when care is needed that you can ask your local Pharmacist for advice on common minor illnesses such as headaches, tummy aches and coughs.

Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals who can give you advice when you feel unwell.

Here is a list of some local pharmacies and their opening hours this weekend.

CO. WEXFORD

Boots, Main St Gorey, 053-9489536, Y25 A9D3, SUN: 12.00 – 18.00 MON: 12.00 – 18.00

Hickey’s Pharmacy, Gorey Town SC Gorey, 053-9483399, Y25 R125, SUN: 11.00 – 17.00 MON: 11.00 – 17.00

Boots (South Main St) Wexford, 053-9198581, Y35 E368, SUN: 12.00 – 18.00 MON: 11.00 – 18.00

First Choice Pharmacy Ltd., Tesco SC Wexford, 053-9166355, Y35 AD98, SUN: 10.00 – 18.00 MON: 10.00 – 18.00

Riverchapel Pharmacy Gorey, 053-9425252, Y25 C9W6, SUN: Closed MON: 10.00 – 16:00

McCauleys Pharmacy (Redmond Square) Wexford, 053-9122422, Y35 CYD2 SUN: 11.00 – 18.00 MON:11.00 – 18.00