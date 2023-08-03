A message from the HSE to Wexford residents ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend

HSE in South East urges public to consider all care options this August Bank Holiday Weekend

With the August Bank Holiday weekend approaching, HSE services across the South East are asking people to consider all care options before presenting at Emergency Departments (EDs).

When there is a large volume of ED attendances, patients are prioritised in terms of clinical need and wait times for non-urgent care can be lengthy.

Those continuing to work together across the region right through the Bank Holiday Weekend to ensure that patients receive the care they need are:

· HSE/South East Community Healthcare, across its hospital settings and other community support services.

· The South/South West Hospital Group’s University Hospital Waterford and Tipperary University Hospital.

· The Ireland East Hospital Group’s Wexford General Hospital and St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny.

· The HSE’s National Ambulance Service and

· The HSE’s Public Health Dept. Area C serving the South East.

Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Grace Rothwell says:

“We are delighted to welcome the return to full operation, from last week, of the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital. It’s a great tribute to all our colleagues there, in the other HSE services that came to Wexford’s aid in the time since the fire incident in March of this year and indeed to the people of Co. Wexford that we have reached this point. For services available at Wexford General Hospital, see https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/3/acutehospitals/hospitals/wexford/.

“Patient safety is at the forefront of everything the HSE does. People across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford can help HSE staff at a busy time such as this August Bank Holiday Weekend by remembering when care is needed, to consider all the options for non-emergency care – such as Injury Units, Out of Hours GP (Caredoc) and pharmacies before attending an ED.”

“For information on when you should go to the ED visit https://www2.hse.ie/emergencies/the-emergency-department-ed/. You can get advice on a number of illnesses that can be treated at home at https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/common-illnesses/. The HSE’s https://www2.hse.ie/my-child/ website also has lots of information on children’s illnesses (see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/colds-coughs-children/).

“Our partners in Caredoc out of hours GP co-operative are open 24 hours on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. Caredoc can be contacted on (0818) 300 365 or (059) 913 8100. See www.Caredoc.ie”

“The HSE wishes everyone a safe and healthy August Bank Holiday Weekend”