Warning issued to Wexford parents and GAA players

Parents and GAA players are being warned to stop using counterfeit hurling and camogie helmets immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the GAA have issued the urgent warning about helmets with fake ‘Gola’ branding.

They say the helmets pose a risk of serious injury to the face, head, and eyes – with product safety inspections finding protruding screws and sharp edges.

The sports goods company Gola does not make helmets or licence its brand to any other company to make helmets.

