Waterford Airport Runway Extension crucial for the South East

Matt Shanahan, an independent deputy from Waterford has addressed comments made by Minister of State James Lawless regarding the Waterford airport project, referring to it as a “Pig in a Poke.”

Matt Shanahan said that the minister expressed concerns about missing information related to the runway extension, which has been pending since 2017.

The project is crucial for the southeast region, aiming to allow larger aircraft, enhancing connectivity and boosting local economy according to Deputy Shanahan.

While the government committed €5 million in 2019, an additional €7 million is needed, which the private sector is willing to match.

Shanahan said there are many potential economic benefits of the airport, noting that despite private funding guarantees, the government has been slow to act, raising concerns about policy favoritism towards other regions like Cork and Dublin.

Speaking today on Morning Mix he stressed the urgency of the project, warning that if private investors withdraw, the initiative may fail, highlighting the lack of government support for the southeast historically.

He concluded by calling for equitable investment in the region, which has been overlooked for decades.

