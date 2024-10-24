Serious concerns about drug addiction services in Co. Wexford

The situation regarding addiction services in County Wexford is becoming increasingly concerning. There has been a significant rise in issues related to cocaine and crack cocaine addiction.

Three years ago, there were 50 clients dealing with these addictions; today, that number has risen to 56. Additionally, there’s a growing presence of artificial psychoactive drugs, further complicating the landscape of addiction.

That’s according to the CEO of The Cornmarket Project, Paul Delaney.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Mr Delaney said compounding this crisis, proposed cuts to HSE services across the Southeast threaten to eliminate 29 positions, with 12 specifically related to addiction services. If these positions are not filled by the end of the year, they will be permanently lost, which could have severe implications for the community’s ability to address the rising demand for addiction support.

The Cornmarket Project is actively working to assist individuals struggling with addiction, having supported 465 people from January to September this year.

Alarmingly, some of those affected are as young as 15. Many synthetic drugs may appear harmless, making it difficult for families to discern their dangers.

Paul Delaney emphasized the need for action, calling on the government to reverse the funding cuts and restore these crucial frontline positions.

He argues that without adequate support, the growing addiction crisis in Wexford and the Southeast will only worsen, affecting countless individuals and families in the community.

Related