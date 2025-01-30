Westgate Music Rehearsal Space now available for local music artists

The Arts Office of Wexford County Council has announced that the Westgate Music Rehearsal Space is now available for local music artists. The space will be available to use at subsidised rates provided by the Arts Office and managed by our partner Wexford Arts Centre.

The new Music Rehearsal space is located next to the historic Selskar Abbey in Wexford town. The space is available for a half day rental for €25, full day for €45 or weekly booking for €150. The very welcome addition to Wexford town is located next to the recently opened Westgate Visual artists Studios. The space will support a vibrant arts community and also contribute to the regeneration of the town.

Please note this is just a rehearsal space and no equipment is provided.

Local Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly says “I fought hard to get this building refurbished, and am delighted to see it go back into use.”

To book the space and for queries and further pricing please email boxoffice@wexfordartscentre.ie,call 053 9123764 or visit Wexford Arts Centre in person Tuesday – Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm or Saturday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Visit http://www.wexfordartscentre.ie for more information.

