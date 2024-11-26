Wexford ACORNS Networking Event Marks 10 Years of Supporting Female Entrepreneurs in Rural Ireland

A recent networking event in Gorey, Co. Wexford, celebrated the 10th anniversary of ACORNS, the renowned business development programme for early-stage female entrepreneurs from rural Ireland. Held at the Ashdown Park Hotel, the event brought together businesswomen from across the South East to reflect on the programme’s impact and facilitate networking among past participants.

The event was part of a series of regional gatherings designed to connect ACORNS alumni from different cycles, enabling them to share experiences, broaden their networks, and discuss strategies for overcoming business challenges. Participants also had the opportunity to meet their peers, focus on their development goals, and explore potential business collaborations.

ACORNS Director Paula Fitzsimons and Mary B. Walsh, one of the programme’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs and founder of Ire Wel Pallets, led the discussions. Walsh, whose business is based in Wexford, offered valuable insights to attendees. Among those present were Wexford-based entrepreneurs such as Triona Spellman (Darcybow), Caroline Fry (Caroline Fry Coaching), Áine Breen (Lu & Mol), Niamh Hogan (Holos Skincare), Áine Kinsella (Tara Hill Flowers), Catherine Kinsella (Saltrock Dairy), and Regina O’Connor (Regina Skin and Phibrows).

ACORNS, which has been supporting rural female entrepreneurs since 2014, is funded by the Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM). The programme provides a free initiative for early-stage businesswomen, helping them grow their businesses and develop strong networks.

ACORNS 10 is currently underway, with 56 new participants selected for the latest cycle. The programme’s new cohort kicked off with a residential Launch Forum on October 21-22, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter for rural female entrepreneurship.

Related