97 Bed extension plus car park secured for Wexford General Hospital

The 97-bed extension at Wexford General Hospital is secure, with enabling works soon to begin, including a new car park. That’s according to Minister James Brown who confirmed on South East Radio that funding is secure. The Minister was taking part in a general election debate with Independent Michael Sheehan and Aontu candidate Jim Codd.

Ongoing concerns were raised regarding staff shortages and long waiting times in the healthcare system, with calls for more doctors and nurses, as well as a focus on reducing administrative costs to hire more medical staff. Aontu election candidate Jim Codd said we need to get our trained doctors back to the country, with Independent candidate Michael Sheehan, saying there is a need for more step-down facilities especially in New Ross.

You can listen back to the full debate here

