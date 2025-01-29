Wexford Business suffers extensive damage after Storm Eowyn

Annette and Pierce Breen, the owners of Bannowbay Nursery in Duncormick, are facing a devastating blow to their business after Storm Eowyn caused extensive damage to their nursery.

The storm, which occurred last weekend, left the Breens with an estimated €70,000 worth of damage. Approximately 40% of their production area has been destroyed, including the structural damage to greenhouses, broken crop support systems, and ruined irrigation lines.

The storm’s aftermath has left the Breens struggling to protect their crops. The damage was so severe that they are now racing against time to salvage the plants that remain. Without the plastic coverings to shield the crops, many of them are at risk of perishing. The Breens have been working tirelessly to move plants into the undamaged areas of their nursery, but the situation remains dire.

Annette explains, “We’ve never seen anything like this in 23 years of running the nursery. We’ve had storms before, but this is on a whole new level. We need to get plastic on the tunnels to save the crops that remain. If we don’t, they will perish.”

Despite the destruction, the Breens have received tremendous support from the local community. Volunteers have come forward to help lift and move plants, and other members of the nursery stock industry have offered assistance as well. Pierce expressed his gratitude, saying, “The goodwill has been incredible. We’ve had volunteers from the local area and beyond, and it’s been such a huge help.”

The nursery employs six to ten people seasonally and also works with students from European agricultural colleges. Annette and Pierce are passionate about their work and have always prided themselves on running a viable, self-sustaining business. However, the scale of the damage has left them in a position where they now need external support to continue.

Speaking today on Morning Mix, the Breens are urgently calling for financial support from the government to help rebuild their nursery. They need immediate funding to repair and re-cover their greenhouses, fix the irrigation systems, and protect their remaining crops. Pierce stated, “We’ve never asked for help before. We’ve always gotten by on our own. But this is different. It’s just too much for us to handle alone.”

The Breens are not just asking for help; they are also looking for a long-term solution to ensure that the nursery remains viable and can continue to provide jobs and contribute to the local economy. They are hoping that the government and industry organizations, such as the Irish Horticultural Nursery Stock Association, will take action and provide the necessary financial support.

“We are a viable business, and we want to keep going,” Annette said. “We’ve always been committed to our work, and we believe that with the right support, we can rebuild and continue to contribute to the local economy and the horticultural industry.”

