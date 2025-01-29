RISE Community Fund to Offer Cash Grants in Wexford Throughout February

The RISE Community Fund is set to award new cash grants to small businesses, farms, social enterprises, schools, charities, and community groups across County Wexford. The fund is available to those with innovative plans to harness technology to scale the positive impact of their work and benefit the local community.

Supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the Irish Government’s National Broadband Plan, as well as corporate partners including KN Circet, KPMG, Test Triangle, DreamDev Technologies, and TLI Group, the RISE Community Fund has traveled nationwide in recent years to provide cash injections for community organizations utilizing technology creatively.

Past Wexford recipients of funding from the RISE Community Fund include Ballycanew Ballyoughter Community Development Association, Bree Community Development Group Ltd, Wexford Farmers Markets, Irish Street Arts, Circus & Spectacle Network CLG (ISACS), Ramsgrange Community School, Fashion Connect Ireland Ltd, Enniscorthy Community Alliance, and Clonard Guiding Unit.

David McCourt, Chairman of NBI and founder of RISE, stated: “At NBI, our mission goes beyond just bringing Netflix to rural Ireland; it’s about empowering communities to adopt new technologies, with a foundation of world-class fibre broadband that NBI is delivering at scale. In partnership with RISE, we are recognizing and rewarding entrepreneurial uses of technology, and we have already awarded over 130 grants nationwide, including several in Wexford.”

Applications for the cash grants open on 3rd February and will close on 28th February 2025. Grants of up to €1,000 will be available to successful applicants across the county.

“The application process is simple and quick, and successful applicants will be notified in March, with funds following shortly after. We look forward to seeing the creative entrepreneurial ideas from Wexford,” McCourt added.

Currently, 18,800 premises in Wexford are able to order or pre-order a service on the NBI network. NBI encourages local residents and businesses to visit their website at www.nbi.ie to order from their broadband provider of choice.

To learn more about the RISE Community Fund and access the grant application, visit riseglobalfoundation.com.

Caption: The RISE Community Fund, supported by NBI and partners, has awarded over 130 cash grants to date.

About the RISE Community Fund:

The RISE Community Fund is a not-for-profit organization in partnership with corporate sponsors aiming to bridge the urban/rural digital divide. The fund uses technology and entrepreneurship to create job opportunities in rural Ireland. It was founded by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and Granahan McCourt Capital, and is now supported by an expanding group of corporate sponsors, including KN Circet, KPMG, Test Triangle, DreamDev Technologies, and TLI Group.

All grants from the RISE Community Fund are privately funded, with no state funding involved.

www.riseglobalfoundation.com