Are the job losses at BNY going off the radar already?

As we approach the end of January, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding BNY Mellon’s Wexford operation is still very much on the minds of local residents and business owners.

The mayor of Wexford Catherine Walsh said that while the issue may seem to be flying under the radar for some, it remains a major concern for those directly affected, as well as the local economy as a whole.

BNY Mellon’s announcement about potentially relocating or cutting jobs has left many employees, particularly in their 20s and 30s, worried about their futures. Many of these workers, who have recently entered the property ladder, are anxious about what losing their jobs would mean for their financial stability.

“I thought it was important for the district council to meet with council officials and consolidate what we know so far,” Catherine Walsh explained. “It’s not just about the jobs at BNY Mellon, but the knock-on effect on local businesses, ancillary services, and the wider Wexford community.”

According to the Mayor, the situation has highlighted the difficulty in communicating with a workforce that is spread out across remote shifts and different locations. However, despite the logistical challenges, she stressed that it’s critical to keep the lines of communication open and ensure workers are fully informed about available support options.

The district council and local officials have already begun working closely with the IDA. One promising development, according to the Mayor, is the local area’s expertise in financial services. Wexford has become a significant hub for such talent, which could help attract new businesses to the area that could provide employment opportunities for affected workers.

“What we need now is unified support from the local community, the chamber, the council, and, crucially, from the workers themselves,” she said.

Catherine Walsh also raised the important point of offering clear and accessible support to those facing job losses. The uncertainty around the BNY Mellon announcement has left many people unsure of where to turn. Catherine Walsh urged the workforce to come forward with any ideas or questions, as she and her colleagues are committed to making sure the necessary support systems are in place.

One major concern is the negotiation process, which has been described as “individual” for each worker, making it difficult for people to understand what kind of support they are entitled to. The Mayor urged that more clarity is needed around these packages and how the relocation or remote work options will be implemented.

Despite the challenges, Catherine Walsh remains determined to keep the issue of BNY Mellon’s Wexford facility in the spotlight. “We need to keep talking about it,” she said. “We need to keep it on the radar because, beyond the 310 jobs at risk, there are far-reaching consequences for the local economy and for families.”

“We need everyone on board—the council, the chamber, the IDA, and local businesses. Together, we can find a way to minimise the impact and keep our talented workforce in Wexford.”

Related