Wexford County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring the potential impact of Storm Eowyn.

All Wexford County Council Offices will be closed tomorrow This includes Municipal District Offices, Libraries and Civic Amenity Sites.

The council are reminding the Wexford public remain indoors and avoid all travel during the red weather warning and further safety concerns for the remainder of the day

Wexford County Council crews will respond to storm related issues when it is safe to do so.

Speaking earlier on Morning Mix Eamonn Hore from Wexford County Council says we need to take this very seriously.

The Council phone line 053-9196000 will be operational at all times throughout the storm period. Given the severity of the expected storm and the likely volume of calls we ask that customers avoid non-essential calls for the duration of the storm.

You can hear the full interview with Eamonn Hore here: https://pod.space/morningmix/eamonn-hore-director-of-services-at-wexford-county-council-on-the-status-red-weather-warning

Morning Mix airs Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.

Related