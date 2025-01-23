Wexford TD James Browne to be Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage

In news just in Wexford Fianna Fáil TD James Browne is to be the new Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage.
Jim O’Callaghan is one of the big winners – as the Fianna Fail TD for Dublin Bay South is to be the new Justice Minister.
Dara Calleary is back at the Cabinet table as he is to become the new minister for Social Protection.
One of the big moves is Darragh O’Brien is to move OUT of the Housing brief and will lead the Department of Transport.
There is also a promotion for Mary Butler as the government’s new Chief Whip.
On the Fine Gael side, so far it’s understood Paschal Donohoe returns as the Minister for Finance.
Deputy leader Helen McEntee will take on the Department of Education and Youth.
The new Cabinet is as follows:
Micheal Martin: Taoiseach
Simon Harris: foreign affairs and defence
Paschal Donohoe: finance
Jack Chambers: public expenditure
Jim O’Callaghan: justice
James Browne: housing
Dara Calleary: social protection, rural affairs and Gaeltacht
Darragh O’Brien: transport, energy and environment
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: health
Peter Burke: enterprise and tourism
Norma Foley: children and disability
Helen McEntee: education and youth
James Lawless: higher ed
Martin Heydon: agriculture Patrick O’Donovan: comms/arts/culture
Mary Butler: chief whip
Hildegarde Naughten: disability
Sean Canney: transport
Noel Grealish: food safety