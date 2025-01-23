Wexford TD James Browne to be Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage

In news just in Wexford Fianna Fáil TD James Browne is to be the new Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage.

Jim O’Callaghan is one of the big winners – as the Fianna Fail TD for Dublin Bay South is to be the new Justice Minister.

Dara Calleary is back at the Cabinet table as he is to become the new minister for Social Protection.

One of the big moves is Darragh O’Brien is to move OUT of the Housing brief and will lead the Department of Transport.

James Brown is set to take over as Housing Minister.

There is also a promotion for Mary Butler as the government’s new Chief Whip.

On the Fine Gael side, so far it’s understood Paschal Donohoe returns as the Minister for Finance.

Deputy leader Helen McEntee will take on the Department of Education and Youth.

The new Cabinet is as follows:

Micheal Martin: Taoiseach

Simon Harris: foreign affairs and defence

Paschal Donohoe: finance

Jack Chambers: public expenditure

Jim O’Callaghan: justice

James Browne: housing

Dara Calleary: social protection, rural affairs and Gaeltacht

Darragh O’Brien: transport, energy and environment

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: health

Peter Burke: enterprise and tourism

Norma Foley: children and disability

Helen McEntee: education and youth

James Lawless: higher ed

Martin Heydon: agriculture Patrick O’Donovan: comms/arts/culture

Mary Butler: chief whip

Hildegarde Naughten: disability

Sean Canney: transport

Noel Grealish: food safety

