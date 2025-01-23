Irelands first ever 24/7 Automated Retail Vending Store has opened in New Ross

The country’s first automated retail vending shop has opened its doors.

E-Kiosk Ireland vending store stocks everyday convenience items, as well as a variety of sought-after imported goods.

The shop in New Ross, county Wexford, is the first of many the company hopes to open nationwide.

Digital Director of the store, Jordan Casey, says people can buy anything from fresh milk to sweets:

“The entire store is fitted with state-of-the-art vending machines and cost-a-meged technology, selling everything from groceries to sweets to fresh milk to basically anything you can think of.

And it’s a cool new project. It’s in the southeast. I think it’s just cool to have something like that for the first in Ireland to be right in New Ross.”

